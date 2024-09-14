80°
Latest Weather Blog
Four hurt in crash along Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - Four people were taken to a hospital after a major crash along Greenwell Springs Road on Thursday evening. .
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue.
Chief Corcoran said multiple cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries. Four people were taken to a hospital: one critical, one serious and two in stable condition.
Trending News
The cause of the wreck is unknown but Chief Corcoran asks drivers to avoid the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown