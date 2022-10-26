Adult killed, 6 students hurt after school bus overturns early Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A school bus overturned after a traffic crash on Florida Boulevard, leaving at six students hurt and a driver in another vehicle dead.

Officials said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida and Wooddale Boulevards. The students' injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the person who died was in a vehicle separate from the bus. The identity of that victim was not immediately released.

Traffic was diverted, as westbound Florida Boulevard was closed between Airline Highway and Wooddale Boulevard.

This is a developing story.