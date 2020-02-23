60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead; one injured following apartment shooting on O'Neal Lane

Sunday, February 23 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting that left one dead and one injured Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. authorities responded to a shooting that happened inside an apartment complex off of O'Neal Lane near South Harrells Ferry.

Sources say, that one of the two males was pronounced dead on scene when officials arrived.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time. 

This is the third shooting that has occurred in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

