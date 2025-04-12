76°
One dead, one in custody after stabbing in Prairieville; suspect related to victim

Saturday, April 12 2025
By: Adam Burruss

PRARIEVILLE - One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing along Misty Oak Court, according to Ascension deputies.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place around 12 p.m. Saturday. Additionally, the suspect is related to the victim.

This is an active investigation and deputies say more details will be released at a later time.

