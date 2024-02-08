66°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on 75th Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person died and another is in critical condition after a shooting at the 1700 block of 75th Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jeff Landry National Guard press conference
-
11th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival promises to be a fun-filled...
-
Brian Kelly Signing Day
-
Prairieville neighborhood loses power 20 times each year, asks for solution
-
Investigative Unit: New Roads police chief resigns over inappropriate relationship with female...