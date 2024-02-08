66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on 75th Avenue

Thursday, February 08 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person died and another is in critical condition after a shooting at the 1700 block of 75th Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

