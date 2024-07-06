89°
One dead, one arrested for murder after shooting near Bogalusa
BOGALUSA - One person died and another was arrested after a shooting near Bogalusa, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.
Around 8:15 a.m. on July 5, WPSO responded to a call about a man found dead behind his residence at the 1200 block of South Choctaw Road. Initial investigation revealed Lark Starnes, 62, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Police identified Clois Clifton Blackledge III as a person of interest and eventually found him at the intersection of Highway 21 and Mitchell Road as he walked down Highway 21. Blackledge was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.
The investigation is ongoing.
