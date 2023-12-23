73°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead in East Feliciana house fire
EAST FELICIANA PARISH -- State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Jackson involving one death.
The Jackson Fire Department was called to a house fire Friday around 5 p.m. on Carolyn Sue Drive.
They were assisted by East Feliciana and West Feliciana Fire Departments, along with other agencies to put the fire out. Fire crews found the body of a woman inside of the house dead.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th Annual Toy Giveaway
-
WATCH: Firefighters put out large semi truck fire along Mississippi River Bridge...
-
BR mayor sits down with John Pastorek and provides updates for the...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Holiday Hero
-
CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday