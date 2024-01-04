59°
One dead, five wounded after shooting on Greenwell Street

Thursday, January 04 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and five others are wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex near Ragusa Market on Greenwell Street Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

This happened close to a mile away from where a drive-by shooting took place on Linden Street Monday, which resulted in one death and four other injuries.

This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.

