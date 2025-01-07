One dead, eight injured in fatal multi-vehicle crash

CENTRAL - A three-vehicle crash on LA-37 resulted in the death of one person and eight others being injured.

According to State Police, on Feb. 4 shortly before 11 p.m. Troopers began investigating the crash on LA 37 north of Central Thruway.

The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

Through the initial investigation, State Police revealed the crash occurred as the unidentified driver was traveling southbound on LA-37 in a 1999 Ford F-150.

At the same time, 36-year-old Sherwin Shaidaee was traveling northbound on LA 37 in a 2008 BMW 328.

For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified driver crossed the center line and side-swiped Shaidaee's vehicle.

The unidentified driver then continued across the center and collided head-on with a northbound 2004 Ford Explorer driven by 52-year-old Charles Dame, according to State Police.

The unidentified driver was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

Shaidaee was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries from the crash. Dame and his six passengers were also properly restrained and sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. A standard toxicology sample will be taken from all drivers.

Shaidaee has been employed by LSU since 2003.