One dead, another injured in shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game

DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities confirmed one person died in a shooting near the stadium at a Donaldsonville High School's homecoming football game Friday night.

Two people were initially reported as injured in the shooting. One person was transported by an ambulance, while the other was taken by helicopter.

Donaldsonville hosted their homecoming and senior night for the game in question.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the shooting took place at Clay and Lee Street, resulting in two critical injuries as of the interview. Webre said police have no motive established or knowledge on why the shooting happened. He also believes another person shot at the two involved.

Webre also said the people involved in the shooting did not attend the game or any alumni events.

According to St. Mary Parish Schools, who issued a statement because Patterson High played Donaldson, Ascension Parish said the incident was in a surrounding neighborhood and not at the game itself.

Ascension Schools issued the following statement:

We want to inform you that an incident has taken place in close proximity to Floyd Boutte Stadium where the Donaldsonville High School homecoming game against Patterson High School was being hosted. This did not take place inside the stadium.

Please be aware that this is an ongoing situation, and all updates and information regarding the incident will be provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO). We understand the concern and curiosity surrounding this event, but for the most accurate and up-to-date information, we urge you to refer to the APSO for official updates.

We prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and community, and are closely monitoring the situation along with the APSO. Our thoughts and support are with everyone affected by this incident.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre asks anyone with information to call 621-8300.