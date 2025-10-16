73°
One dead, another injured after shooting in Maringouin
MARINGOUIN - One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Maringouin, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies were responding around 6:12 p.m. and confirmed one person was hurt and another was killed in a shooting.
Police officials said the shooting happened at the Ridgewood Apartments.
No other information was immediately available.
