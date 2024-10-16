70°
One dead, another injured after shooting in Gramercy
GRAMERCY - One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Gramercy, according to emergency officials.
The shooting took place on South Albert Street and West Main Street, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.
Emergency officials said one person died at the hospital, while another is hospitalized and about to be airlifted to another location.
No other information is available at this time.
