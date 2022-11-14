56°
One dead after truck crashed into stopped 18-wheeler on shoulder of I-12 Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person died in a crash between an 18-wheeler and a truck on I-12 east just after the split early Monday morning.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-12 east. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder of the road when a truck veered off the Interstate and hit the semi.
Officers said the front passenger of the truck, Edgar Hernandez, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the truck was also taken to a hospital but was treated for moderate injuries.
The two lanes blocked were reopened around 6 a.m. that morning.
This is a developing story.
