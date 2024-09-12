80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after small plane crashes in Lafayette shortly after takeoff

24 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 12:32 PM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE — One person is dead following a plane crash in Lafayette Parish on Thursday morning, The Advocate reports.

The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the small aircraft crash that occurred around 11:37 a.m. near Oakbourne Country Club, The Advocate reported. An investigation into the incident revealed a private aircraft crashed upon takeoff. One confirmed occupant inside the plane was pronounced deceased at the scene, The Advocate reported.

Trending News

The Lafayette Fire Department is on scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days