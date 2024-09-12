One dead after small plane crashes in Lafayette shortly after takeoff

LAFAYETTE — One person is dead following a plane crash in Lafayette Parish on Thursday morning, The Advocate reports.

The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the small aircraft crash that occurred around 11:37 a.m. near Oakbourne Country Club, The Advocate reported. An investigation into the incident revealed a private aircraft crashed upon takeoff. One confirmed occupant inside the plane was pronounced deceased at the scene, The Advocate reported.

The Lafayette Fire Department is on scene, and an investigation is ongoing.