80°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after small plane crashes in Lafayette shortly after takeoff
LAFAYETTE — One person is dead following a plane crash in Lafayette Parish on Thursday morning, The Advocate reports.
The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the small aircraft crash that occurred around 11:37 a.m. near Oakbourne Country Club, The Advocate reported. An investigation into the incident revealed a private aircraft crashed upon takeoff. One confirmed occupant inside the plane was pronounced deceased at the scene, The Advocate reported.
Trending News
The Lafayette Fire Department is on scene, and an investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
-
More than 10 Ascension Parish homes hit by trees, some residents injured
-
Assumption Parish reports damage from Hurricane Francine
-
Tree on a house off Juban Road
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener