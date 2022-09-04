One dead after shooting outside Kenner convenience store early Sunday morning

KENNER - A man was shot multiple times and killed outside a Kenner convenience store early Sunday morning.

The Kenner Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened outside a convenience store on Loyola Drive around 4 a.m.

Police said Alejandro Quiroz, 43, was shot multiple times outside the store. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not released information on a suspect.

The homicide remains under investigation.