One dead after reported shooting in Baker; juvenile suspect in custody
BAKER - One person is dead and a juvenile was taken into custody after a shooting Monday morning.
The Baker Police Department said a man was killed in the shooting on Singletary Drive at Main Street. The motive for the shooting was unknown, and police were on scene investigating.
A juvenile suspect was taken into custody, police said.
This is a developing story.
