One dead after Mamou Mardi Gras concert erupts in gunfire

MAMOU — On Tuesday evening, chaos erupted during a Mardi Gras celebration in Mamou that resulted in a fatal shooting.

The incident happened as Chris Ardoin was performing for the Mardi Gras Zydeco concert. Users recording the event on Facebook Live randomly heard gunfire and started running.

Mamou Police Chief Patrick Hall has confirmed the shooting but has not provided details on potential injuries or fatalities, according to multiple news outlets in the Lafayette area.

Video then shows multiple heavy-armed police while attempting to apprehend three men in the middle of the street as witnesses were trying to leave the scene of the incident.

This tragic event follows a previous shooting the day before in Mamou that left three people injured.