One dead after house fire on San Clemente Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person died after a house fire on San Clemente Drive Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD says they responded to the scene around 5 a.m. to see the house fully engulfed in flames. As firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots, a family member arrived on scene and informed BRFD that someone may have been inside the house. Firefighters then found the body under debris.

The house is determined to be a total loss. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.