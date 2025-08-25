BRPD: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — One person riding a motorcycle was killed on Saturday night in a hit-and-run on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, police say.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 39-year-old Scotty Greensberry's was involved in a crash with a 2011 Mercedes while on a motorcycle around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road. Greensberry's initial condition was believed to be non-life-threatening, but ultimately, he died of his injuries.

According to investigators, the driver of the Mercedes left the scene. Detectives were notified around two hours later of a caller claiming to have been involved in the crash, who was identified as Enrique Miranda.

Officials say Miranda admitted to being involved in the crash and was charged with felony hit and run, pending further investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.