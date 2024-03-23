75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after crash on Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street

2 hours 6 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, March 23 2024 Mar 23, 2024 March 23, 2024 3:09 PM March 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a crash on Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street, according to emergency officials.

Trending News

The coroner was called to the scene of the crash. No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days