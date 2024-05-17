One arrested for murder after March shooting at Scenic Gardens

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested for second-degree murder after a March 10 shooting that resulted in the death of one person and injured two on the 2200 block of Scenic Gardens, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Kevonta Williams, 19, was arrested for second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Kevon London, 18, died on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. Two juveniles suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, with one being hit in the foot and the other in the shoulder.

Williams was previously in jail on an unrelated charge.