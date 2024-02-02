One arrested for firing shots at residence in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday for shooting at a residence and two vehicles on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

According to police, Terry George II, 29, fired multiple rounds from a dark colored SUV around 3 a.m. at Pinetree Drive. No one was injured.

George was charged with illegal discharge from a roadway, felon in possession of firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, violation of protective order and obstruction of justice. He was also wanted out of Missouri on a burglary charge.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.