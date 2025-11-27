58°
One arrested for arson in connection to fire on Mariner Drive
ST. GEORGE - A person was arrested in connection with a fire that occurred in an apartment building on Mariner Drive near the intersection of Ned Avenue on Thursday morning, according to the St. George Fire Department.
Fire officials said the fire was intentionally set around 11 a.m. by a homeless person who was squatting inside one of the apartments, causing damage to 4 apartments in total.
One person was rescued from an apartment by firefighters with no reported injuries.
According to officials, an individual was arrested on the scene for aggravated arson.
