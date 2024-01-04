Once term ends, John Bel Edwards is accepting new positions at a law firm and as a grandfather

BATON ROUGE - John Bel Edwards, the soon-to-be former governor of Louisiana, will be accepting two new positions once his term is over on Jan. 8.

He'll be joining law firm Fishman Haygood, but he'll also be stepping into a new role as a grandfather.

Donna and I are excited to announce that our first grandbaby has arrived! And right on schedule. Baby Rosalie Marie was born at 8:59 am this morning at 6lbs 3 oz. We’re so proud of our daughter Samantha and son-in law Jonathan Ricau. Life just got sweeter for our entire family! — Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 4, 2024

Edwards said their family welcomed a punctual grandbaby on Thursday.

Fishman Haygood, on the other hand, said in a press release Edwards would be joining their business and litigation teams as a special counsel, focusing on renewable energy.

The law firm released the following statement Thursday morning:

Fishman Haygood, L.L.P. announced today that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will join the firm when he leaves office on January 8.

An accomplished attorney, Edwards will work with Fishman Haygood’s business and litigation teams, which are consistently recognized by peers and clients for their experience, professionalism and innovation. In his new role as special counsel, Edwards will focus on renewable energy.

Fishman Haygood occupies a unique place among Louisiana-based firms. Corporate and litigation attorneys advise businesses in sophisticated matters locally, nationally and globally. On the transactional side, the firm is engaged in several renewable energy and energy efficiency deals and projects. In complex litigation, the firm has tried cases for plaintiffs and defendants, both companies and individuals, in high-stakes state, federal and international matters.

As governor, Edwards’ efforts to position Louisiana as a leader participating in and benefiting from the energy transition makes him a natural fit at Fishman Haygood, which values ingenuity. Under Edwards’ administration, the state already has garnered $50 billion in private sector capital investments for both low- and no-carbon projects. With opportunities in Louisiana’s renewable energy sector expanding, Edwards looks to continue playing a leading role in this emerging market.

For its part, Fishman Haygood is currently representing the landowner in a series of agreements with a subsidiary of Talos Energy, a leading Houston-based energy company which actively participates in carbon capture and storage opportunities. The firm also is engaged in local and national litigation to enforce the plugging of non-productive oil wells and the removal of abandoned equipment, which blight the environment and interfere with landowner property rights.

“We are thrilled to have the governor join our team,” said Fishman Haygood Managing Partner John Werner. “John Bel has been a proven leader throughout his life, including his recent efforts to grow the renewable energy sector in Louisiana. We are excited that he has chosen to join us in this next phase of his career.”

“John Bel forged one of the best formulated climate plans in the country, benefitting Louisiana’s economy and coastline,” said Fishman Haygood Partner Jim Swanson. “He understands the business and litigation sides of our practice, and we believe his unique perspective will bring value to our team and our clients.”

Prior to his governorship, Edwards was a practicing attorney. He was elected to the Louisiana State House of Representatives in 2008 and was reelected to the legislature until being elected governor in 2015. He spent eight years in the governor’s mansion and enjoyed high approval ratings from a majority of people in the state.

Edwards inherited one of the largest budget deficits in the state’s history, but he is projected to leave office with a $330 million surplus.

“As a long-time friend of John Bel Edwards, I have always admired his integrity and ability to work with all types of people,” said Richard Lipsey, founder of Lipsey's LLC. “He is fully committed to Louisiana and always looking out for our state’s best interest. Fishman Haygood is lucky to have him, and I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavor.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve as governor of the State of Louisiana,” said Edwards. “I look forward to rejoining the legal profession and continuing to serve the state by establishing Louisiana as a leader in green energy while maintaining our commercial competitiveness.”

An Amite native, Edwards was born seventh out of eight children. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1988 and accepted a commission to the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. In eight years of active duty, Edwards earned Airborne, Ranger, and Jumpmaster status, which culminated with the command of a rifle company in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Following his military service, Edwards enrolled in Louisiana State University’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center. After graduating law school, he clerked for Judge James L. Dennis of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

When he leaves office, Edwards will return to Tangipahoa Parish with his wife, Donna Hutto Edwards, and their three children.