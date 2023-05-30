89°
On eve of hurricane season, blob gathers in Gulf but poses little threat to Louisiana

Just in time for the start of the 2023 hurricane season, there's a little blob in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday noted a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms in the central Gulf. There's little chance of development, but with the hurricane season starting Thursday it still bears watching.

The system is expected to move eastward toward the Florida Panhandle by this weekend, and then perhaps cross into the Atlantic Ocean.

Heavy rains and gusty winds are possible in Florida. The impact on the northern Gulf — not so great.

Forecasters say there is a 10 percent chance of tropical storm formation through Thursday, and a 20 percent chance over the next week.

