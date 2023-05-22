85°
Latest Weather Blog
OMV, other state offices reopen Monday after crippling network failure last week
BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles and other agencies across the state reopened Monday morning after a widespread network outage shuttered them late last week.
On Monday, the OMV reopened after being shut down Thursday and Friday due to what was said to be an equipment failure. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also announced it was back open as of Monday morning.
Several other agencies had already reopened Friday, following the initial outage on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating shooting along College Drive Monday morning
-
First 'Taste of Mid-City' food festival held Sunday for charity
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation hosting events to help navigate real estate market
-
BREC re-opens Maplewood Park, Glen Oaks throws family picnic day to celebrate
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View