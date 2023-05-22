OMV, other state offices reopen Monday after crippling network failure last week

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles and other agencies across the state reopened Monday morning after a widespread network outage shuttered them late last week.

On Monday, the OMV reopened after being shut down Thursday and Friday due to what was said to be an equipment failure. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also announced it was back open as of Monday morning.

Several other agencies had already reopened Friday, following the initial outage on Thursday.