46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

OMV only handing out driver's licenses and ID's as of Monday, Dec. 2

1 hour 21 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 December 02, 2019 6:51 AM December 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Workers with the Office of Motor Vehicles remain in anticipation of their computer system returning to a fully operational state. 

As of Monday, officials with the department say workers are still limited in what they're able to process.

At this time they are only capable of handing out driver’s licenses and ID’s.

Last week, the department reopened after working tirelessly to reboot systems affected by a statewide cyberware attack.    

WBRZ will continue to track the OMV’s progress as it works to return to a fully functioning state.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days