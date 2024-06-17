82°
Latest Weather Blog
OLOL experiencing critical blood shortage - 2une In shows you how you can help
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake is experiencing a critical shortage of blood donations, specifically types O-, O+, and platelets.
Trending News
2une In's Brandi B. Harris spoke with a representative from OLOL on how to donate and help.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Summer of Heroes
-
Vacant house fire on North 36th Street results in total loss
-
House of Cuts owner strives to bring the youth together this Juneteenth
-
Woman arrested for murder after allegedly shooting man in Darrow Saturday night
-
Fishing club partners with funeral home for donations to take kids without...