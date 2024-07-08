Olivia Dunne says she'll return to LSU for another year with national champion gymnastics team

BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne said Monday in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she would return for another season with the national champion Tigers.

In the 86-second video, Dunne shows a number clips and says "there's just something about LSU."

She adds, "and that's why I'm here to say `I'm not Dunne yet,'" using a play on words.

The gymnast enjoys more notoriety through social media, where she is known as Livvy Dunne, and through endorsement deals through NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.