Olivia Dunne says she'll return to LSU for another year with national champion gymnastics team
BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne said Monday in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she would return for another season with the national champion Tigers.
In the 86-second video, Dunne shows a number clips and says "there's just something about LSU."
She adds, "and that's why I'm here to say `I'm not Dunne yet,'" using a play on words.
The gymnast enjoys more notoriety through social media, where she is known as Livvy Dunne, and through endorsement deals through NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.
She's Not Dunne Yet#GeauxTigers | @livvydunne pic.twitter.com/gGSeHHnN1s— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) July 8, 2024
