92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Olivia Dunne says she'll return to LSU for another year with national champion gymnastics team

1 hour 16 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, July 08 2024 Jul 8, 2024 July 08, 2024 1:42 PM July 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne said Monday in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she would return for another season with the national champion Tigers.

In the 86-second video, Dunne shows a number clips and says "there's just something about LSU."

She adds, "and that's why I'm here to say `I'm not Dunne yet,'" using a play on words.

The gymnast enjoys more notoriety through social media, where she is known as Livvy Dunne, and through endorsement deals through NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days