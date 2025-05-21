80°
Oldest Louisiana World War II veteran, Gonzales resident dies Sunday at 105
GONZALES - The oldest World War II veteran in Louisiana, Gail Richardson, died at 105 on Sunday.
Richardson served with the U.S. Army during the war, was born in St. Amant and lived in Gonzales. He also was half of the world's longest married couple.
He is to buried at Green Oaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge around 1 p.m. Friday. His visitation is at 10 p.m. at Green Oaks Chapel.
