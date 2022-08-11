Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said.

Ryan Priest, 38, was shot in the head on Boulevard De Province near Old Hammond Highway earlier this year. Priest and another victim, 23-year-old Jaylon Carlin, were killed in the shooting. A third victim is still in the hospital months later.

And almost five months later, no one is facing consequences.

Earlier that day, another person was shot to death on North Harrels Ferry Road, not far from where Priest was killed. Andrea Benning, Priest's aunt, claims that gunman is the same person who killed her nephew.

"Ryan and this other gentleman had witnessed what he had done, so he had to take care of business," Benning said.

Benning tells WBRZ there is a potential suspect, but police do not have enough information to make an arrest.

"Three people. Two died, one is in the hospital and you tell me no one saw that," Benning said.

Benning says her nephew came to Baton Rouge from Ohio for work several years ago and ended up sticking around.

His family held a memorial soon after his death. They still remain hopeful that justice will be served.

"Knowing the person who took his life is behind bars and isn't on the street selling drugs anymore would make me really happy," Benning said.

Benning says she's been told a suspect is in jail on other charges but has not yet been tied to this case.

Thursday, police did not provide WBRZ with any new information on the case.