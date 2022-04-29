70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating homicide after finding body on N Harrell's Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a potential homicide after finding a man dead on N Harrell's Ferry Road Friday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive adult man in the 11500 block of N Harrell's Ferry Road around 1:05 p.m. Friday. The man's body was discovered at the scene.

Officials say the incident is being investigated as a homicide but did not provide additional details.

This is a developing story.

