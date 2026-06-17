Gov. Landry signs bill aimed at protecting retail and food service workers

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry signed the "Louisiana Behind the Counter Protection Act" into law on Wednesday, June 17, creating tougher penalties for anyone who attacks or threatens employees at checkout counters and drive-thru windows.

The law protects employees working at checkout stations, customer service desks, and drive-thru windows.

Rep. Dixon McMakin sponsored the bill. He said the goal is to protect workers by creating harsher criminal penalties for violent crimes or threats against them.

"This will provide workers and police with the tools to say, 'Not anymore in Baton Rouge or in Louisiana,'" McMakin said.

After signing the bill, Landry worked alongside McDonald's employees in Baton Rouge, serving customers.

Angry and aggressive customers are something McDonald's General Manager, Glen Jackson, said he has dealt with many times over the years.

"A lot of people feel like they can just come in here and, because they're customers and they're paying, that they can do whatever they want and treat us however they want," Jackson said.

The new law comes after incidents in the Baton Rouge area, including a shooting in February at LJK Roun Two. Exclusive video shows the moment the restaurant's owner was shot at over an alleged wrong order.

"She tried to fix the situation, they started cursing, she told him to get out he reached for his gun and started shooting," said the victim's sister on the night of the incident.

McMakin pointed to incidents like that one as motivation for the law.

"Too many times we see customers come into restaurants and then act like fools," McMakin said.

McDonald's employee, LaToya Wright, said the law sends a clear message.

"To have a law saying, you can only treat us a certain way is good," Wright said.

Jackson echoed that sentiment.

"I feel a lot more protected. I feel like it will make people think," he said.

The law goes into effect August 1, 2026.