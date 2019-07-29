Officials to test final marijuana product from LSU sub-contractor

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is in receipt of medical marijuana final product from Louisiana State University’s sub-contractor GB Sciences of Louisiana, LLC.

According to officials, a random sample of the final product was selected by LDAF today from LSU-GBSL.

“Once testing is completed and the product passes for homogeneity, potency and is deemed free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.

Test results of the final product conducted by LDAF’s laboratory should be completed within seven business days. If there are issues with the sample, "the testing process could be extended."

The other licensed grower, Southern University, and its sub-contractor, Advanced Biomedics, LLC d/b/a Ilera Hollistic Healthcare received authority to begin growing medical marijuana on July 22.

Officials say standard operating procedures have been approved and a Phase 1 facility is ready to begin the process of planting seeds.