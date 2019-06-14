89°
Officials: Teen with cigarette lighter causes apartment fire on N. Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a young teenager misusing a cigarette lighter is believed to have caused a blaze at an apartment fire on Friday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to the Ardenwood Village complex around 10:20 a.m. Authorities say the fire began in an upstairs bedroom after a mattress was ignited. Fire officials say the teen left the room and closed the door, which restricted fire progression.
Crews contained the fire within 15 minutes. The bedroom was severely burned, and the rest of the second floor sustained heavy smoke damage.
Luckily, no injuries were reported and no other units in the complex were affected.
The estimated cost of damage is valued at $80,000.
