Officials still unaware of source of possible chemical leak in St. Gabriel

Tuesday, June 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

ST. GABRIEL — On Monday, three people needed treatment at a hospital after fumes from a possible chemical leak wafted over portions of eastern Iberville Parish. On Tuesday, there were still questions as to how the leak happened.

Two affected were older residents and the third was a firefighter dispatched to the scene.

Local officials told WBRZ that the source was something along the Mississippi River. Residents said they fell ill after seeing a dark cloud with an unfamiliar smell pass through the area. They were treated and released at a hospital.

"The smell was, like my wife said, a metallic smell. We couldn't breathe. Our chest was hurting, and our eyes were burning," Iberville resident Randy Madere said.

Louisiana State Police and the state Department of Environmental Quality investigated and released a statement to WBRZ regarding their findings.
"Our staff went to the area and could not confirm the release from any of the facilities within the region. The possibility that the release came from a barge traveling the river is a definite possibility. Releases from river traffic would be under the jurisdiction of the United States Coast Guard." LDEQ said.
WBRZ reached out to the Coast Guard and is still awaiting a response. 

