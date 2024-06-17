3 go to hospital after apparent chemical leak in East Iberville; source unknown

ST. GABRIEL — Three people needed treatment at a hospital after fumes from a possible chemical leak wafted over portions of eastern Iberville Parish.

Two of those affected were older residents and the third was a firefighter dispatched to the scene.

Local officials told WBRZ that the source was apparently something along the Mississippi River. Residents said they fell ill after seeing a dark cloud with an unfamiliar smell pass through the area. They were treated and released at a hospital.

"The smell was, like my wife said, a metallic smell. We couldn't breathe. Our chest was hurting, and our eyes were burning," Iberville resident Randy Madere said.

Louisiana State Police and the state Department of Environmental Quality are investigating.

The Maderes live near several plants and said they were not told of any possible leaks, and believe if they had been notified the incident could have been avoided.

"The power went out so we can't stay in there. It was too hot, so we came outside, and when I say this thing hit us three times, and when I say it took it us, it took us." Madere said.

First responders and Parish President Chris Daigle urged anyone who experiences something similar, to report it right away.

"If any of the public are aware of any leaks, or any facilities they would like for us to be aware of, please reach out to our (emergency management) department," he said. "We will be glad to look into it and find the source to make sure this does not happen again."