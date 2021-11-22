Officials searching for arsonist behind Sunday night blaze on Pocahontas Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials are searching for the arsonist responsible for a house fire set late Sunday night in north Baton Rouge.

Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to the 2200 block of Pocahontas Street shortly after 11 p.m., Sunday.

Upon arriving, first responders say they saw light smoke coming from the two-story vacant home.

They used a back door to make their way into the house, where they found flames in both a back bedroom and in the attic.

Firefighters worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze, and though no one was injured during the process the fire caused about $25,000 in damages.

Authorities are now urging anyone with information regarding this work of arson to contact either Crimestoppers at (225) 344-7867 or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050.