Officials say Orleans Parish Jail escapees received help from inside facility

NEW ORLEANS - The Orleans Parish Jail was on lockdown Friday morning after 10 inmates escaped, WWL-TV reports.

As of 3 p.m., 1 of the 10 escapees were captured. One inmate was misidentified as an escapee initially, but Kendall Myles, one of the escaped inmates, was recaptured. Myles was booked for simple escape.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said the jailbreak happened due to defective locks, a breached wall and that someone inside the jail could've helped the inmates escape.

"We have indication that these escapees received assistance in their escape from individuals inside of our department," Huston said.

Huston said security breakdowns contributed to the escape.

"We do acknowledge there is no way people can get out of this facility without there being some type of lapse in security," Hutson said. "There's no way. It's almost impossible, not completely but almost impossible, for anybody to get out of this facility without help from the outside. We intend to find out exactly what happened."

Three Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office employees were suspended pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, officials said. Their roles or duties were not specified.

Officials said the breach was discovered Friday morning during a routine head count.

Lenton Vanburen, Antoine Massey, Derrick Groves, Leo Tate, Jermain Donald, Corey Boyd, Gary Price, Dkannon Dennis and Robert Moody are the escapees.

All 10 inmates were considered to be armed and dangerous.