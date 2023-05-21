82°
Officials responded to 2 shootings overnight in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two shootings were reported overnight in Baton Rouge, according to officials.
Emergency officials say they responded to a shooting on 75th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Hours later, they responded to another shooting near College Drive and Corporate Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
The victims in both shootings are stable at this time, according to officials.
