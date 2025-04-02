79°
Officials respond to structure fire on Rosedale Road
PORT ALLEN — One person was injured Wednesday in a building fire on Rosedale Road.
Firefighters responded to the reported fire in the 17000 block of Rosedale Road just before 6 p.m. The road was closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
The injured person was treated at the scene and released, authorities said.
