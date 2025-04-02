79°
Officials respond to structure fire on Rosedale Road

3 hours 34 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, April 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

PORT ALLEN — One person was injured Wednesday in a building fire on Rosedale Road. 

Firefighters responded to the reported fire in the 17000 block of Rosedale Road just before 6 p.m. The road was closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The injured person was treated at the scene and released, authorities said.

