Officials respond to reported stabbing at EBR prison

Wednesday, June 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for a reported stabbing Wednesday morning. 

Paramedics were called to the jail around 9:30 a.m.. Officials said one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. 

