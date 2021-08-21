Officials respond to Jefferson Highway crash near Hoo Shoo Too Road

BATON ROUGE - A bad wreck on Jefferson Highway near Hoo Shoo Too Road occurred Saturday evening.

An eyewitness said it appeared one vehicle may have crossed the centerline and collided with a second automobile.

As of 5:45 p.m., one of the drivers was still being extricated from the damaged vehicle, the eyewitness said.

At this time, the condition of the individuals involved is unknown.

WBRZ is in the process of reaching out to officials for more information.