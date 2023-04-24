62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials respond to fire at Wendy's on Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Wendy's on Bluebonnet Boulevard Monday morning. 

The St. George Fire Department said the fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. and was under control shortly before 7 a.m.. No injuries were reported. 

The specific cause of the fire was not clear, but it was determined to be accidental. 

