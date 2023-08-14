Officials report 'mass casualty event' after boat crash in Texas - Several injured, teen missing

LAKE AUSTIN, Texas - Several people were injured and one is missing after a boat ran aground and ejected a passenger in Texas Sunday.

According to ABC, the boat hit a wake from another vessel. The driver lost control and hit the river's bank on the right side.

Emergency officials said two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, two with "potentially serious injuries," and a teenager was listed as being missing.

Two others were also injured but did not go to the hospital.

Officials described the crash as a Level 5 Mass Casualty Incident. Incidents with that designation typically have over 1,000 victims or have exhausted and overwhelmed local resources.