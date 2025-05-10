74°
Officials recover truck from pond in Central
CENTRAL - Central Fire Department responded to a vehicle in a pond in 23,000 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. this morning.
When fireman went into the water to see if anyone was inside they didn’t find anyone.
The EBRSO divers arrived to see if anyone was inside the vehicle and no one was inside.
The vehicle was all clear upon removal from the pond.
The driver was located at home after investigation by Central Police Department and EBRSO.
