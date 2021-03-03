55°
Officials investigating woman's death after house fire

Wednesday, March 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - Authorities are investigating what led to a house fire that killed a woman in St. Tammany Parish.

The state fire marshal's office said the fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. on Wymer Road in Covington. A 53-year-old woman, believed to a resident of the home, was found dead inside.

Officials think the fire started in the living room, where the body was found. While the official cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities said it may have started with an electrical malfunction, citing an "excessive" amount of extension cords all over the house.

The woman's cause of death and her identity are still pending an autopsy. 

