Officials investigating reported shooting off Highway 190
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported shooting off Highway 190 Thursday morning.
Sources say the shooting happened at 155 Marilyn Drive off U.S. Highway 190 around 9:40 a.m..
No further information was immediately available.
