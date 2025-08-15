Officials investigating early morning vacant house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened early Friday morning.

The fire happened on Sherwood Street near the intersection with Delaware Street. When Baton Rouge firefighters arrived, they saw the home was engulfed in flames.

They were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes, but the vacant building was a total loss.

No one was injured. Investigators are working to determine a cause.