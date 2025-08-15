87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials investigating early morning vacant house fire in Baton Rouge

3 hours 48 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, August 15 2025 Aug 15, 2025 August 15, 2025 6:05 AM August 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened early Friday morning. 

The fire happened on Sherwood Street near the intersection with Delaware Street. When Baton Rouge firefighters arrived, they saw the home was engulfed in flames. 

They were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes, but the vacant building was a total loss. 

Trending News

No one was injured. Investigators are working to determine a cause. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days