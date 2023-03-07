Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating Baton Rouge man's drowning at Florida music festival
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - Friends and family members are looking for answers after a man from Baton Rouge died at a popular music festival over the weekend.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WBRZ that investigators were looking into the apparent drowning, which happened sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Those close to the situation identified the victim as Steven Nguyen, 26.
The three-day festival attracts tens of thousands of attendees every year and typically lands several high-profile musical acts. This year's lineup included performers like Earth, Wind & Fire, Baby Keem, Lil Yachty and Excision.
Nguyen's friends and family in Louisiana have taken to social media in the days since his death. As of Tuesday, they say that festival organizers and promoter Insomniac Events have not commented on what happened, adding that they first heard about it through another attendee and that they still know very little about how Nguyen died.
The festival's remaining acts seemingly went on as planned the rest of the weekend.
It's an Aquachobee Beach party all weekend long!??????#OMF23 pic.twitter.com/vuBWXZpvhX— Okeechobee (@okeechobeefest) March 5, 2023
The sheriff's office said Tuesday that an autopsy was planned and that an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
Those close to Nguyen have set up a GoFundMe page to help support his family.
